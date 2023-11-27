Street-racing p-plater sped past police down Orange's main drag

A street-racing p-plater has faced court after driving past police at 143km/h on Bathurst Road.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Hussain Al Sharifi from Upthorpe Way in Mickleham, Victoria, was unrepresented when he appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, November 23.
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to organising a race between vehicles.
"I was visiting Orange," he said.
"I was working in Bathurst."
Magistrate David Day sentenced Al Sharifi for the offence.
"We have enough bad driver's in Orange without you adding to it," he said.
"I don't like people who indulge in racing."
According to documents supplied to the court, Al Sharifi was driving a Subaru Impreza WRX sedan east on Bathurst Road with Victorian number plates about 12.01am on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Police were travelling west along Bathurst Road and saw the Subaru approaching at high speed beside a dark-coloured sedan.
The cars appeared to be racing and were travelling side-by-side well over the speed limit along a stretch where there was only one lane for east-bound traffic.
The speed of the vehicles was estimated to be between 140km/h and 150km/h in a 50km/h residential area.
The dark sedan suddenly slowed considerably and police used a radar as the Subaru overtook.
The Subaru was travelling in the right-hand turn lane and was travelling at 143km/h then moved back into the correct lane as it passed the police.
Police conducted a u-turn and activated the warning lights and sirens indicating for the vehicle to stop and saw the Subaru move to the wrong side of the road to overtake a slow-moving east-bound vehicle.
Meanwhile, the dark sedan made a sudden right hand turn into a petrol station.
The Subaru did not make any move to slow or stop so the police continued to pursue while the Subaru continued east at speed and slowed as it approached the intersection of Cox Avenue as police caught up.
The Subaru stopped for police in Cox Avenue.
Al Sharifi had two other male passengers in the vehicle.
He produced a Victorian P2 licence and had p-plates at the front and rear of his car.
Al Sharifi was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he said, "we were all speeding" and "yes, we were racing".
The car travelled 761 metres with an average speed of 130km/h from when it passed the police until arriving at Cox Avenue.
"If you can drive a Subaru, put the fuel in it and put the tyres on it then you can afford to pay a fine," Mr Day said after reviewing all the information.
He then asked how much Al Sharifi earned.
However, Al Sharifi didn't give it a monetary amount and said the money he earns goes towards supporting his parents who don't work due to his mother's ill health.
Mr Day fined Al Sharifi $550 and disqualified his driver's licence for six months from November 24, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.