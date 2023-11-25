'Happy Thursday, 135mm of rain looks like this'

"Happy Thursday, 135 millimetres of rain looks like this" is what Jacqueline Prentice posted on social media after the largest rainfall of the year fell on their property.
When Mrs Prentice from Gunyillah, Billeroy (50 kilometres north of Coonamble) woke up this morning she ran straight out the rain gauge to check it.
It was a beautiful sight with 74mm in it at 5.50am.
Her husband Matt joked she had read the gauge wrong because the forecast was only for 25mm.
By 8.15am there was 98mm in the gauge, 135mm at 10am and when ACM spoke to Mrs Prentice at 5pm it was raining again.
"It has been a very exciting day out here today," she said, after reports of between 125mm and 154mm of rain in the region.
Mrs Prentice, who manages Gunyillah with her husband, said prior to this rainfall they had recorded 126mm of rain since October 18, 2022.
They have been feeding cattle since the start of the year and had reduced their numbers because they didn't have the feed and hay prices were "through the roof".
So the rain was a welcome relief.
"Everyone in the neighbourhood will hopefully stop feeding cattle and sheep and be able to start spraying paddocks and hopefully get a harvest," she said.
"No one has been able to harvest this side ... no one got a crop.
"A few people put a crop in but didn't get anything out of it."
Since this morning her children William, 4, and Charlie, 20-months-old have been playing in the rain.
"They haven't seen this amount of rain for a long time," she said.
