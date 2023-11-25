Central Western Daily
Chicken parmy flavour a fan favourite as Sausage Kings crowned

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
November 25 2023 - 1:18pm
NSW and ACT's Sausage Kings have been named at an awards dinner in October with a german bratwurst, a smokey pulled pork sausage and a chicken parmy sausage featuring on the winner's list.

