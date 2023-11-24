Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Breaking

Driver dead after car leaves road and hits tree in horror smash

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
November 25 2023 - 8:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The driver of a car that careered off the road and hit a tree in a horror crash in a remote part of the region has later died in hospital

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.