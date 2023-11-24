Driver dead after car leaves road and hits tree in horror smash

The driver of a car that careered off the road and hit a tree in a horror crash in a remote part of the region has later died in hospital
About 9.30am on Friday, November 24 emergency services were called to Glen Alice Road, Kandos, following reports of a crash.
On arrival, police were told a gold Nissan X-trail had left the roadway, before crashing into a tree.
The sole occupant of the vehicle - a 57-year-old man - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
A crime scene was established and examined by the Crash Investigation Unit.
Police were later notified the man died in hospital as a result of his injuries. He is yet to be formally identified.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
NSW Police say an investigation into the crash is continuing.
