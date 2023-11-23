Driver found dead after B-double discovered crashed into trees off highway

A truck driver has died after his crashed rig was discovered off a highway in the region's far south overnight.
Emergency services were called out to the scene around 11.45pm on Thursday when the B-double was noticed crashed into trees around 150m off the Newell Highway.
Police say the male driver, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene 10 kilometres south of West Wyalong.
The Newell Highway remains closed on Friday morning as the police crash investigation unit examined the scene through the night.
The northbound lane is closed near Winters Lane, with all traffic being rerouted on a lengthy diversion along Burley Griffin Way to Temora, then Goldfields Way.
"There may be intermittent southbound closures to facilitate police investigations," the NSW Transport Management Centre advised.
NSW Police officers are appealing for help from the public to help piece together the circumstances that led to the crash.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling the Griffith station on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The latest road closure information can be found on on the Live Traffic website or the Live Traffic NSW app.
