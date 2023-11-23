Keno goes ka-pow: Former BBL player's efforts kick start revenge tour

Simon Keen has been on the losing end of two consecutive NSW Country Championships grand finals.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
On both occasions, his Central Coast side have gone down to their "big nemesis" Newcastle.
"A big focus for the group is to put our best foot forward and give it a good crack," he said.
"It's a massive thing for the Central Coast."
A shot at redemption is driving the former Big Bash League player and he kicked off the 2023/24 representative season in style on Thursday.
Taking on Western Zone at Wade Park in the knockout stages of the Plan B Country Bash, the home side lost the toss and were sent in to bat on a soft deck the day after Orange was hit with by a wild storm.
"It was seeming around and a good toss for us to win," Keen added.
After losing both openers inside the first two overs, things only got worse for Western as they were eventually bundled out for 89.
Marty Jeffrey and his run-a-ball 40 were the only real resistance in what appeared to be a bowler's paradise.
"In T20 cricket, or any cricket, you really stunt the run rate when you can take wickets," Keen, who took 2-21 said.
"In T20 it's important to restrict the runs, but if you're taking wickets as well it's also going to help restrict runs.
"The boys did really well and it just happened that we kept taking wickets all the time and they couldn't build a partnership."
Keen and opening partner Jake Hardy then went about trying to chase down the below-par total.
After knocking the ball around early on, Keen let loose following the introduction of debutant spinner Lachlan Rummans.
The left-hander hit a six over cow-corner to not only bring up his 50, but also secure the victory in the 11th over.
Although the win won't go towards the Country Championships ladder, with the 50 over competition due to begin on Friday, Keen believes the early momentum will be crucial.
"I've loved every opportunity to represent the Central Coast," he said.
"When you can represent where you come from and where you're playing your cricket while also playing such a good class of cricket at facilities like this is outstanding. To get that opportunity is massive."
Riverina and Southern Districts are the other two sides in the pool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.