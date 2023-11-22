Woman suffers burns after being struck by lightning at Pinnacle

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by lightning near Mount Canobolas on Wednesday.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to Pinnacle Road, near Spurway Lane, just before 11am after reports a woman was hit by lightning.
The woman, aged in her 50s, has burn injuries and chest pain, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed.
The woman also has a hip injury.
She was transported by ambulance to Orange Hospital.
Orange was hit by storms around lunchtime on Wednesday, with parts of the city flooded thanks to the torrential downpour.
Some parts of Orange have recorded over 50mm of rain, which makes Wednesday's storms the most signficant rainfall event in the region in over a month.
