Two teens will face court after allegedly stealing and joyriding two white Teslas.
In the early hours of Wednesday, November 15, two teenagers allegedly broke into a home on Royal Pines Close in Dubbo and stole two white Teslas.
Later that morning, just after 3am, police approached a Tesla parked on Illoura Street.
The driver of the Tesla then attempted to mount the kerb before crashing into the front of the police car, injuring two officers, and fleeing the scene on foot. The injured officers were treated at Dubbo Base Hospital.
At around 3.15am another police unit was patrolling Oxley Circle when they attempted to stop the second Tesla.
The vehicle did not stop and police began a chase but stopped a short time later due to safety concerns. The vehicle was later located abandoned in a laneway between John Glen Place and Pegasus Place.
Both vehicles were seized for forensic examination.
Between 2am and 6am the next day, Thursday, November 16, police received multiple calls about break and enters at two units in a retirement village and a business on Depot Road and Victoria Street.
Following inquiries, at about 9.15am officers attended a home in Dubbo where they arrested two boys aged 15 and 16. They were taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The 15-year-old was charged with break and enter, car theft, dangerous driving, assault of a police officer and breach of bail.
The 16-year-old was charged with break and enter, car theft and breach of bail.
Both boys appeared at the Dubbo Children's Court on Friday, November 17, and were refused bail to reappear at a later date.
The arrests were made under Operation Regional Mongoose, a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
Anyone with information about Operation Regional Mongoose is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
