Ideal family home in the perfect location

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday November 24: 11 Larela Circuit, Orange:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 11 Larela Circuit, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
The leafy suburb of Westlea in Orange has always been a sought after location for property seekers because of its floral beauty, established trees and long term residents, and 11 Larela Circuit does not disappoint.
This lovely property has been in the same family for 38 years and listing agent Margaret Longhurst said it is ready for new owners.
"The family have lived there for many years and are re-locating and down-sizing, and they are very sad to be leaving their lovely home," she said. "Larela Circuit is ready to move straight into, there is nothing that needs to be done in terms of renovations."
Sitting on a generous 1,039 square metre block and boasting a circular driveway and fully landscaped private yard, Margaret said 11 Larela Circuit is your classic family home.
"The home is very much catering to a family, with the fully fenced yard and wonderful undercover entertaining area, and a comfortable family vibe," she said. "Owners will love the leafy established area of Westlea and that the property is in the Orange High School zone, plus there are lots of north-facing living areas for that all important sun, and a delightful enclosed entertaining area."
The home features several living areas giving everyone in the family their own space, along with a well-equipped kitchen with stone benchtops, plenty of storage and a fantastic classic Falcon cooker.
Three of the bedrooms have built-in robes, while two bedrooms can directly access the ensuite bathroom, leaving the main bathrooms to service the rest of the household. There is also a fully enclosed entertaining area or sunroom at the rear of the home, and at over 40 square metres, it is just perfect for relaxing with family or friends.
11 Larela Circuit also benefits from ducted gas, a split-system air conditioner, and an alarm system, along with more than six kilowatts of solar and solar hot water,. The property is fully fenced with 21,000L of water storage and boasts lovely landscaped gardens and a gorgeous pergola to sit back and relax in.
With a wide frontage and semi-circular driveway marking parking a breeze, and with close access to facilities, 11 Larela Circuit is a must inspect.
