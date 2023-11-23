Check out our region's 'hidden gem', 250km from home

Sailing is probably an activity more commonly known in areas like Balmain, Manly, Lane Cove or Vaucluse.
The Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron at Kirribili or the Middle Harbour Yacht Club at Mosman indicative of the sport's penchant to call the eastern suburbs of Sydney home.
But around 250 kilometres west of those exclusive postcodes near the harbour is nestled one of the more unique clubs anywhere in regional NSW.
The Carcoar Dam Sailing Club is one of the few sailing clubs essentially not near the coast, and on Sunday will celebrate a unique milestone.
The Carcoar Dam Sailing Club will mark its 50th anniversary with an open day on November 26.
On Sunday, the club's facility at Carocar Dam will throw open its doors to give people an insight into the sport of sailing, both at a competitive and social level.
Carcoar Dam Sailing Club member Libby Spencer and her husband have been part of the club for a couple of years and said the club's home at the dam was a real "hidden gem" in the Central West.
"Any holidays we've been on have involved bare-boating in the Whitsundays or Sydney. We always knew there was a sailing club in Carocar and wanted to join," Mrs Spencer said.
She added some people enjoy sailing at Burrendong Dam while there is a club at Wallerawang, too. But its membership doesn't exceed that of the Carcoar club.
"We have about 32 members. There's a few who enjoy the social side of sailing while we are competitive too," she added.
The long nature of Carcoar Dam enables competitive sailing, with club's main regatta on December 2 and 3 this year.
A course is marked out on the dam and the wind conditions determine which direction the sailors tackle the loop. Different classes are also run at the competition.
All of that, though was blown into oblivion almost three years ago.
In December 2020 the club was hit by a freak storm which devastated the clubhouse - the 'mini tornado' tore the roof off the clubhouse and upturned many established native trees.
Since then, the club's members have rallied and with many working bees to get the club operational again.
Mrs Spencer said the not-for-profit club has been able to rebuild and is keen to show off its facilities on Sunday.
"We have a boat we take out for beginners, which are club boats. Joining the club gives you access to club facility; the club house and boat shed," she added.
"People also enjoy kayaking and some of the members are long distance kayakers. The dam is quite long, which makes it great for them.
Sunday's open day will comprise of a Dragon Boat Showcase featuring races between three clubs - Orange Colour City, Bathurst Pandragons and Forbes Dragon Boat Club.
"We will also offer visitors a chance to go for a sail with Carcoar Dam Sailing Club and meet the team from Sailability Central West who we share our facilities with," Mrs Spencer said.
A coffee cart by Tuckshop by Ever and a sausage sizzle will be on offer too. Sunday's open day will run from 10am to 3pm at Carcoar Dam.
