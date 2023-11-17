THE NSW Bureau of Crime statistics and research shows that Orange has one of the highest rates of domestic violence in the state.
From July 2018 to December 2022, the rates of reported domestic violence related assaults increased in the area with an average rate of 945.8 incidences per 100,000 people.
This is why the chief executive officer for White Ribbon Australia, Melissa Perry said it is so important to bring awareness to the topic, especially considering White Ribbon Day is Friday, November 17.
"White Ribbon Australia is part of a global movement to end men's violence against women," Ms Perry said.
"We have White Ribbon Day to really just bring to peoples attention that this is an issue that we need to talk about every day."
This year, to help inform the day's campaign, a survey was sent out across the country, and from this survey, it was determined that 86 per cent of men understand that they have a critical role in prevention.
But the difficulty is understanding how.
And it can all start with asking yourself an important question.
"If it was you, what would you want that person to do?" Ms Perry said.
And, if the answer is that you would want somebody to do something about it, then that's the best way to move forward, but only in a way in which you feel comfortable.
"If you're hearing it or seeing it, and you feel like you're at risk by intervening yourself, then don't do it, but absolutely call the police," Ms Perry said.
"Men who use violence, family or domestic violence ... they don't go to work and punch the female boss. They don't go to the neighbour and push and shove the woman living next door, it is a nuanced type of violence about entitlement and power.
"Men feel ashamed when they are called out publicly generally, so I would normally say 'hey guys', and look at her and say 'are you okay?' and that usually diffuses it.
"If you don't feel comfortable doing that, and most people don't, I would be walking away and calling the police ... and the police will have their response."
The police response often involves a lot more than just that of attending the scene.
Police can provide both males and females involved in domestic violence incidences with important tools as to how to combat the issue. This education can prove to be the key to preventing it from happening again.
"Our ambition is to try and stop the violence before it starts," Ms Perry said.
And this starts with men understanding themselves, and other men, and knowing the causes and catalysts for domestic violence.
"The first thing ... generally what men can do first, is educate themselves and then educate others," Ms Perry said.
"We need men to be talking about this issue to other men."
Not only do we need men to be conversing about this topic with each other, but we need to include them in discussions, so that they can inform us of the best ways to communicate and reach an understanding.
"Until we have men around the table, I honestly think that we will continue to see the devastating effects of family and domestic violence," Ms Perry said.
Ms Perry said that she would recommend that anybody who wishes to know more about domestic violence and prevention to visit the White Ribbon Australia website, and follow the 'Learn' tab.
Support is available for those who may be distressed:
