Central Western Daily
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Our People

Joanne Lawrence-Bourne combines midwifery and psychology at Natal Instincts Reproductive Psychology

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated November 14 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 1:00pm
Seeing the different experiences and how people approach their situations led an Orange-based midwife to become a psychologist to help individuals and couples through their reproductive journey.

