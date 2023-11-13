An elderly man has been airlifted to hospital following a single-vehicle crash south of Orange on Monday morning.
Emergency Services were called to the intersection of the Mid Western Highway and Airport Road, near Cowra, around 8.20am on November 13 following reports of a car had left the road before crashing into a tree.
The driver - a 75-year-old man - was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Lyndhurst where he was airlifted to Westmead Hospital with serious injuries.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Traffic flow on the Mid Western Highway was impacted for the most of the morning, with drivers urged to slow down and show caution in the area.
The highway was back to full capacity around 12pm.
