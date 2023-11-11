Central Western Daily
Home/News/Health

Eligible NSW residents to have access to voluntary assisted dying

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
November 12 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW residents will soon be able to safely and legally end their lives on their own terms as the state prepares to implement voluntary assisted dying.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.