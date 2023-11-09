Central Western Daily
Breaking

Former Bathurst mayor Robert Bourke sentenced in relation to blackmail letter

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 10 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:22am
Former mayor Robert William Bourke has been sentenced in Bathurst District Court for his role in a blackmail letter to a fellow councillor.

