A multi-million dollar investment will go some of the way to helping drought-proof water supplies across the Orange region, says mayor Jason Hamling.
Dubbed a game-changer by the NSW Government and first flagged in 2019, a $6.2 million investment into major infrastructure across the Central Tablelands is hoped to boost drought resilience and water security for much of the region.
The investment will be spread across three projects.
Minister for Water Rose Jackson said each project will help "deliver a stronger, more secure water future" but the Cowra to Central Tablelands project is the missing piece in the network, she added.
Installing new infrastructure - including a pumpstation at Woodstock, a 12 mega-litre reservoir at Carcoar Water Treatment Plant and upgrading the inlet system at Cowra - will better connect the region's water systems.
Orange mayor Jason Hamling said despite dams being full across the region now was the perfect time to act.
Over the last six months, things have dried up rainfall-wise. We've had 249.4mm of rain since May. Over the same six-month period last year Orange received 685.6mm.
"Orange is currently in a good position going into the summer ahead, but now we need to look after every drop," Cr Hamling said.
"The new network of connecting pipelines ... gets us ready ahead of time for the next drought. It delivers the regional water infrastructure we need to connect major storage dams with communities across the region."
He added working in partnership with Cowra Shire Council, Central Tablelands Water and the State Government means Orange has the pipelines, pump stations and reservoirs "we need to ensure we can assist each other when the going gets tough".
The projects will allow, during severe droughts, the transferring of water from Cowra to western towns like Canowindra and Grenfell while also ensuring Orange can also its resources, via existing pipelines.
The upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of the year, and also gives Carcoar Water Treatment Plant the capacity to treat and pump up to 5 mega litres of water per day from Lake Rowlands to Orange.
The Central Western Daily understands investigations into the feasibility of pipeline links between Manildra, and Molong and completing the Orange-Molong link are also in the works.
"With Cabonne already seeing the transition to drier weather, water security is very much front of mind which is why we are investigating a range of options to address our long-term water challenges," Cabonne mayor Kevin Beatty said.
Blayney shire councillor and Central Tablelands Water chair David Somervaille said getting the project over the line was a "massive joint effort at the grassroots level" between Orange, Cowra and Central Tablelands Water and has the region more ready for drought conditions than ever.
"The new funding from the NSW Government will also help us finalise the groundwork to upgrade 80km of cast iron pipes, which are the make or break of our water system for Carcoar, Mandurama, Lyndhurst, Canowindra, Cudal, Cargo, Manildra, Eugowra and Grenfell," Cr Somervaille said.
The plan has previously been met by some pessimism, with residents believing a pipeline will only increase drain on the existing water storages.
