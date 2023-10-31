A man has died following a unit fire on Tuesday.
Just before 11pm, emergency services were called to Stoneridge Street, Young, following reports of a unit fire.
The resident, a 69-year-old man, died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
The fire was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW; however, the property sustained significant damage.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with CCTV footage or information about the incident to contact Young police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
