The body of an elderly man has been discovered after a horror unit fire in the region's south.
Twenty other residents were evacuated at the height of the blaze.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) experts are investigating the cause of the fatal unit fire overnight at Young.
It's believed the blaze broke out just before 11pm at the Stoneridge Street unit complex.
Four fire trucks and 20 firefighters from FRNSW and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) arrived at the scene to find the fire threatening to spread to an adjoining villa complex.
Fire crews acted swiftly to prevent the flames from extending to the neighbouring properties and discovered there was a resident unaccounted for.
They extinguished the fire just after midnight and discovered the body of a 69-year-old man within the scene.
Several of the villas will remain empty until a safety assessment has been completed.
FRNSW Investigators will now determine the cause of the fire and whether a working smoke alarm had been installed inside the unit.
Police have also established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
