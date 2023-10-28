Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Stephen Lawrence announced as duty MLC for the central west

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 28 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former mayor for one of the region's biggest cities has been announced as the duty MLC for a number of electorates across western and central western NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.