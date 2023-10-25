Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
Comment

Our Say | Eugowra flood anniversary: Government must step up to help struggling villages

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated October 25 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When you live in a village with a population small enough everyone would have a seat at the Wade Park grandstand isolation is your thing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.