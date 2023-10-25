Scott Oborn isn't an elite golfer.
As much as he'd love to be Blayney's version of Scottie Scheffler, a handful of B grade club championships doesn't quite make for a Masters' green jacket.
But that hasn't stopped Mr Oborn from giving almost 30 years to the sport he loves.
A dedicated servant for the Blayney Golf Club, the long-time club treasurer says he's spent almost three decades helping the club maintain a functioning course and clubhouse for two reasons.
The first, he loves being involved. "If I didn't do it I'd miss it," he said.
And the second?
"There's a main door at the club, then there's a backdoor through the bar," Mr Oborn begins.
"One day, after we'd played on a Saturday, I was with Dennis Russell who was on the committee and we went back through the backdoor.
"There was another bloke who was on the committee there and he said to me: 'Big fella, if you want to use the backdoor you've got to get on the committee'.
"So I joined up, and I've been on it ever since."
Mr Oborn's work and dedication at the club in Blayney has been recognised by NSW Golf.
He's one of six people from across the state named as finalists for the Golf NSW Volunteer of the Year honour at the 2023 NSW Golf Industry Awards.
Our committee is getting younger and there's lots of work to do now, but we're getting plenty of support.- Scott Oborn
The six finalists are Jim Byrnes of St Michael's Golf Club, Narelle Kriz of Cobar GC and the Western District Golf Association (DGA), Mick Lamaro of Shelly Beach and the Central Coast DGA, Ann Parkinson of Kurri Golf Club, Tony Cruise of Castle Hill Country Club and Mr Oborn.
The award nomination says Mr Oborn has "a calm hand, keeping the club doors open for many years".
But that hasn't always been an easy task.
He said he's seen the club at its peak when everyone would play golf on a Friday afternoon and then across the weekend, too.
But as times changed and people's priorities shift those numbers have dipped.
Now, the club averages about 35 golfers on a Saturday - that's not bad, but it's certainly not enough to pay the bills.
So, the club has had to diversify what it offers to the community. And it's done that pretty successfully.
"Golf won't pay for everything, so parties get us through," he sad.
Five years ago the club secured a grant to build a deck and that's changed the face of the club. At the same time, Blayney's bowling club shut its doors.
"That meant we're one of the only places to be able to hold functions," he said, before touching on change.
"I've been there a long time and do a lot of work but it's really positive. Our committee is getting younger and there's lots of work to do now, but we're getting plenty of support."
An emotional Mr Oborn said the award nomination "meant a lot".
Club president Mick Miskell kept the nomination quiet, as did Mr Oborn's wife, Lisa.
"I didn't know anything about it until someone tagged me on Facebook. I'm very honoured," he said.
The awards will be held at Crown Barangaroo on Monday, November 6.
