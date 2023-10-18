Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Council

Orange council to meet with Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
October 19 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Friday looms as D-Day for the city's bid to house a world class greyhound training and racing facility.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.