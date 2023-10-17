The Cope fire burning northeast of Gulgong has once again been brought under control by emergency services.
The fire now sits at an 'advice' alert level. The fire has burned more than 867 hectares after igniting earlier this week in the region's mid-west, and then flaring up again on Tuesday.
Another fire in the Cooks Gap area has also shown up on the RFS website, listed as under control and at advice level, there is not yet further information available.
The Cope fire burning northeast of Gulgong has been upgraded again to out-of-control status as of Tuesday afternoon as winds escalate the fire spread of the blaze.
The alert level of the bush fire now sits at 'emergency warning'.
The RFS is warning those in the area of Springwood Park Road and Cope Road, Cope, of serious risk.
The warning urges those in danger to seek shelter. It is too late to leave. Residents in the vicinity of Ulan Road should monitor conditions and stay up to date in case the situation changes. The fire is burning in a northwesterly direction.
Multiple fire fighting crews from across Orange have helped bring one of the state's biggest bushfires back under control after a long fight on Monday.
The Springwood Park Road bushfire was rated out of control for much of Monday, but as of 10am on Tuesday, October 17 the blaze was back under an 'advice' level.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Gulgong, Mudgee, Kelso, Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo worked in two separate strike teams to protect numerous properties in the area and to extinguish the blaze, alongside numerous volunteer crews from the NSW RFS and a number of firefighting aircraft.
A social media post from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 312 Gulgong said due to "high wind and unfavourable conditions" the fire spread into the Cope State Forest and made a run toward the Ulan township.
There was a genuine threat to nearby houses and infrastructure in the area, the post says.
The ease of conditions overnight and into the morning have aided fire-fighting efforts in the area and the NSW RFS has reduced its warning level for the fire to 'advice'.
It means the fire is under control.
The fire burned through 744 hectares in the mid-west region north of Mudgee.
Strike teams from NSW Rural Fire Service - Chifley Lithgow District, NSW RFS Orana Team and Canobolas Zone NSW RFS worked through the night and into day to bring this fire into containment.
They were supported by water-bombing aircraft, heavy plant and Fire and Rescue NSW Station 312 Gulgong, Fire and Rescue NSW Station 387 Mudgee, Fire and Rescue NSW Station 342 Kandos and multiple other Fire and Rescue appliances from out of area.
With Tuesday's weather predictions set to have high winds again, firefighters will be working hard to ensure this fire does not escape its containment.
Please stay up to date with the Hazards Near Me App, this Facebook Page and local radio for updates and any warnings issued.
A road closure is in place at Cope Road, Blues Springs Road Intersection and at Ulan village due to the bushfire.
