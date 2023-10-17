Central Western Daily
Fire east of Gulgong out of control after winds escalate in mid-west

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 18 2023 - 10:02am, first published 10:00am
Update, Wednesday October 18

The Cope fire burning northeast of Gulgong has once again been brought under control by emergency services.

