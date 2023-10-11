Elderly residents have been smiling from ear to ear during a special workshop in an aged care home, with staff saying some will quickly emerge from their bedrooms just to take part in it.
A merging of forces between Western NSW Local Health District and Arts Outwest, the Virtual Art Snacks program was introduced back in August 2021, giving Blayney Multi Purpose Service (MPS) residents exclusive access to professional artists.
Delivered by video on a large television screen, MPS manager Kathy Hiller says the series of interactive workshops has boosted spirits across the board.
"Everyone looks forward to it and they want to come out of their rooms each week to get there," she said.
"They've had so much fun with these sessions and we've seen a number of positive impacts, including an increase in socialisation between residents and acute care patients.
"It's always fun and there are plenty of smiles and laughs to go around."
The idea for the program was born during the COVID era, when periods of lock-down triggered isolation and disconnection for people right across the globe.
Starting out as a three-year project, Virtual Art Snacks has been a weekly part of oldies' lives ever since; and it rolls out no matter the weather - rain, hail, or shine.
As a result, these Blayney MPS residents have been able to learn new skills while meeting new people and enjoying storytelling through visual arts,.
Part of this includes playing music to listen to, or to inspire movement and dance.
"Residents who were reserved at the beginning were really embracing and getting involved by the end," diversional therapist, Allyson Goodman said.
They felt uplifted, valued, appreciated.- Diversional therapist, Allyson Goodman on positive impacts of Virtual Art Snacks series.
"They felt uplifted, valued, appreciated and they really enjoyed it [so], it was fantastic to watch the residents embrace this program."
Virtual Art Snacks has also run across a number of other health districts across the Central West region, Baradine, Coolah, Coonamble, Dunedoo, Nyngan, Oberon, Rylstone, and Warren.
"We are very grateful to have been part of this program," Ms Hiller said.
"Our activities officer has been trained and will continue to deliver these art snacks for our residents and their carers."
For more information on the program and its artists, head online to the Arts Outwest website.
