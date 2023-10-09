A multi-vehicle crash in the Orange CBD has left a motorcycle rider seriously injured.
The bike collided with a Mazda 6 at the Peisley Street and Byng Street intersection about 10.10am, Sunday.
NSW Police were already on the scene for an unrelated matter. NSW Ambulance paramedics were immediately called.
The 79-year-old male rider was taken to Orange Base Hospital. He is in a "serious but stable" condition.
A 30-year-old man driving the car was uninjured but taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced," a spokesperson for NSW Police told the Central Western Daily.
