Vandals have destroyed abducted teen Jessica Small's memorial

By Jacinta Carroll
October 8 2023 - 7:30am
Rebecca Small, whose sister Jessica was abducted from Kelso almost 26 years ago, holding the broken, vandalised pieces of the plaque from her memorial.
VANDALS have destroyed a memorial to missing Bathurst teenager Jessica Small, devastating her family and leaving them to wonder why.

