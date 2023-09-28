It remains one of the region's biggest night market events.
The 2014 Orange Night Markets at Robertson Park was bursting at the seams with 6000 residents and visitors from across NSW vying for a taste of some of the region's best wine and food.
The 2023 markets event will be on Friday night, September 29.
Check out this gallery of the 2014 event as we gear up for what is one of the biggest nights on the Orange social calendar.
Winemakers were overrun with customers and many restaurant stalls sold out of food before the night was over, which Taste Orange marketing manager Charlotte Gundry said highlighted the markets growing popularity.
Many of the winemakers said that they sold a lot of wine and they had a lot of interest from customers, so I think there will be lots of people at cellar doors over the weekend, Ms Gundry said.
Some of the people I spoke to, they were saying that it was one of the best markets yet. It looked really great, it was a nice layout and there were plenty of stalls to visit, both food and wine.
