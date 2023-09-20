Central Western Daily
Ex-Services X-Men win dramatic Orange hockey grand final

By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 20 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
The sound of the ball smacking against the backboard brought feelings of relief to Ex-Services X-Men skipper Daryl Kennewell.

