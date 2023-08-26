"It feels amazing, something I'll never forget."
Those are the words of first-year Bathurst Bulldogs player Caden Taylor who on Saturday achieved perfection.
In front of a home crowd at Ashwood Park, the Dogs ran riot against Orange City in the Blowes Clothing Cup second grade grand final.
At half-time the scoreboard read 17-0 and although the Lions were able to notch a couple of late tries, they never really looked like threatening for the title.
"There's a lot of emotion," Taylor said, trying to hold back tears after the match.
"To come here and be welcomed into such a good club feels surreal."
The prop was part of a forward pack which dominated scrum after scrum.
And while the youngsters no doubt played a decisive role in the win, it was the guidance of a few old heads which helped them sine.
Bulldogs legend Scott Johnston notched up his 300th club appearance during the 36-12 win.
"It's as good as you get. A bunch of blokes that I brought (the milestone) up with are terrific really," he said.
"Playing with (Phil Tonkin), I thought he was terrific all year. There's a lot of young kids there as well that I think will be future first graders."
It seemed only fitting that after Riley Obernier capped off the victory with a try just five minutes after coming off the bench, it was Johnston, not regular kicker Josh Weekes, who took the final shot at goal.
Of course, he slotted it home.
Asked if letting him line-up for the two points was a way to not only cap off the game, but also his career, Johnston said he wasn't done playing in Bulldogs colours just yet.
"I think Tonk is going to have another go, so I think I'll have another run as well," he said.
"It's too much fun."
As for the Lions, simply making the grand final was an achievement in its own after winning just six games throughout the regular season.
Skipper Jimmy Ostini was proud his team fought until the very end.
"It was always going to be a tough ask against an undefeated team," he said.
"They've been the benchmark for a few years. I'm just so proud of our boys to actually get here. To get through the last couple of weeks, we really dug deep."
Ostini believes the Lions are in good hands for years to come.
"I feel like the club is on the up," he added.
"We've got a lot of good young players who gave it all they had out there."
