In the words of Danielle Plummer, "nobody wants to play extra time".
With the Westfund Ferguson grand final locked at 10-10 and the full time siren having already sounded, that's exactly where it looked as though the game between the Dubbo Kangaroos and Bathurst Bulldogs was headed.
But the Roos, determined not to spend any more time on the field than necessary, slowly made their way deeper and deeper into Bulldogs territory.
Eventually the ball was swung out wide and found itself in the safe hands of Plummer who made a break for the line.
All that stood between her and grand final glory was Bulldogs' Sarah Coleman.
"She's a very talented fullback and I just put my head down," she sad.
That method paid off in a big way as Plummer found the line with her outstretched arm on the final play of the game as the Roos finished 15-10 victors.
"It's a weird feeling at the moment because we did it the tough way. S**t, it feels good right now," Plummer added.
"We did it tough and we went the hard way to win that. The forwards worked their arses off. It was really gritty and it's always a tough grind in Bathurst. The forwards won the game, we just made it look good."
That was certainly the case early on as the home Bulldogs dominated field position in front of a fired up Ashwood Park crowd.
But it was the Roos who got on the board first after a missed attempt at penalty goal.
The Bulldogs were unable to clear the ball and gave away a penalty deep in their own territory.
With time running out in the first half, the Roos swung it out left where fullback Alahna Ryan scored in the corner.
Coming out of the break, it was the Dogs who once again looked the better of the two teams.
This time, they converted on their chances.
First, it was Ebony Watson who bagged the game's second try, before a conversion and penalty goal to Coleman saw the Dogs up 10-5 with ten minutes left in the game.
Never one to say die, it was Dubbo's own fullback Ryan who scored in the corner to lock things up at 10-10. This set the game up for Plummer's heroics and the rest is history.
Ryan - who was also announced as player of the season following the Roos' victory on Saturday - was lost for words after the win.
"We've worked really, really hard for this," she said.
"Our forwards play well every single game. They do the hard yards for us and it makes it easy for us backs to get early ball and space out wide."
Bulldogs captain Mel Waterford had to watch the final moments from the side-line after going off injured with two minutes left on the clock.
Although she was disappointed by the loss, she couldn't have been prouder of the performance her team displayed.
"They gave it everything they could. We had every opportunity to win it and so did Dubbo, but they came away with points right at the end," she said.
"We stuck to our structures that we'd worked on all week and there's nothing more we could have thrown at them.
"Dubbo is cracking competition and I really think the winner today was women's rugby."
