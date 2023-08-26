Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Danielle Plummer's try secures grand final win for Dubbo Roos against Bathurst Bulldogs

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 26 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the words of Danielle Plummer, "nobody wants to play extra time".

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.