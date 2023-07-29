Central Western Daily
Lynn-Kerri Mullins in Bathurst Court for driving with meth

By Court Reporter
Updated July 30 2023 - 8:36am, first published 6:00am
A woman has blamed her drug use on a recent crime spree, a court has heard after she said, despite having many opportunities, that she hopes to seek full time rehabilitation.

