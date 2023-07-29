A woman has blamed her drug use on a recent crime spree, a court has heard after she said, despite having many opportunities, that she hopes to seek full time rehabilitation.
Lynn-Kerri Mullins, 48, of Burrendong Way, Orange was placed on an intensive correction order (ICO) after she pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 19, 2023 to driving while disqualified and with drugs in her system.
Court documents state Mullins was behind the wheel of a white Mazda sedan heading east along Lloyds Road in South Bathurst about 6.20pm on March 26, 2023 when she was stopped by police for random testing.
After Mullins pulled the vehicle over on Currawong Street, she told police - who recognised her from previous dealings - "I still don't have a driver's licence".
Police did checks on the RMS database which showed Mullins' licence had been disqualified at Orange Local Court for 12 months after a string of driving offences.
Mullins was subject to an oral drug fluid test, which came back positive for methamphetamine.
The court heard Mullins was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she gave a second positive test result for the drug.
Her oral fluid sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis to have traces of drugs.
"I had some [meth] two days ago," Mullins said to police.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Felicia Chui told the court during sentencing that her client - who has a criminal record "littered with drug use" - understands what fuelled her offending.
"The real issue is illicit substances, but she's trying to get into full time residential rehabilitation," Ms Chui said.
"She was exposed to drugs at a young age. She then began to use speed and heroin when she was 25.
"She's trying to put herself together."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted in open court that Mullins had an extensive traffic record, with seven traffic matters in the past two years.
But after taking into account an "unfavourable" sentencing report, Ms Ellis sought to give one final opportunity.
"I get the strong feeling when you're at court that you concentrate on needing help. Then when you leave, you forget all of that," Ms Ellis said.
"Your compliance with supervision is extremely poor, you haven't taken any opportunities that you were previously presented with.
"You will be drug tested and if you test positive, you will be taking yourself straight to jail."
Mullins will be on an ICO for 12 months.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.