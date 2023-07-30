What's so special about a woman who lives in regional Australia?
Maybe she'll travel 150 kilometres to have coffee with a friend who sounded a bit off on the phone.
Maybe she holds a full-time job, is raising three kids and is managing her husband's books for his small business.
Maybe, instead of relaxing in her spare time, she volunteers at the local jockey club, hospital auxiliary and helps out at junior sport.
Maybe, she's a farmer and everything that demanding life entails.
Maybe, she's a stay-at-home mum trying to coordinate the ins and outs of living remotely with one or more kids.
For these women and so many more, ACM is launching The Catch-Up - a weekly lifestyle newsletter.
The Catch-Up aims to be a vibrant, informative platform for sharing the stories of real people - the inspiring and inclusive community of wonderful, courageous, complex women making their way in regional NSW.
There is so much to share and to celebrate. I've lived in the regions of NSW my whole life, growing up in Tamworth and eventually settling in Nyngan, west of Dubbo.
I'm a 32-year-old mum of two kids, farmer's wife and deputy editor at the Central Western Daily in Orange (got to love remote working). I'm currently wading through the juggle of parenting, working and all while trying to be a supportive wife, friend, sister and colleague. The typical working mum juggle.
In my job and personal life I've met a myriad of incredible people doing extraordinary things, but I know I've only scraped the surface.
Regional NSW is full of untold stories. At The Catch-Up, we will make it our mission to tell the stories of the people out here, their challenges and triumphs and the issues that affect our lives.
We'll be covering healthcare, business, social lives, domestic violence, safety childcare and more. We want to be you, helping you, celebrating you - because we are one of you.
In our first edition we've spoken to a woman who has used a donor egg from her best friend to have a baby and we take a look at what it's like to have an eating disorder when you're living in regional NSW. We've profiled media personality and Central West business woman Edwina Bartholomew and more.
Each edition will contain an 'ask an expert' section where we send your curly questions to someone with the answers . We'll also do a short Q&A with a well-known personality from around the region. Plus we have a comprehensive list of what's on.
Most importantly, this is a conversation. So we want to hear from you. Please tell us what you want to know and we'll find out. If you know someone doing something special who deserves a shout out, let us know.
Being a regional woman does have its challenges. Sometimes it can be downright/bloody hard. But it can also be incredibly rewarding. And we wouldn't have it any other way.
Hope to find you on The Catch-Up.
thecatchup@australiancommunitymedia.com.au
