Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Good News

Dubbo Prosciutto aka devon makes The Deniliquin Dictionary

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
July 21 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo and devon have been immortalised in The Deniliquin Dictionary, a humorous social media page which dubs itself the regional dictionary for modern Australia.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.