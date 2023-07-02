A man who assaulted a woman because he was angry about a stranger interfering in his game of pub pool has been given a community correction order.
Damien Booth, 28, of Brilliant Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on June 21, 2023 to common assault.
Police documents before the court said Booth and the victim in the matter were at a hotel on Stewart Street during the evening of May 4, 2023, drinking and playing pool.
While there, a man walked up to Booth and interfered with his game, which made him irate, according to the police documents.
The victim tried to calm Booth down before they left and walked to a unit.
Once inside, Booth yelled at the victim and pushed her to the floor, where she lay crying and shaking for three minutes, according to the police documents.
The victim stood and continued to prepare dinner as Booth screamed at her.
Police were called and, after arriving at the unit at about 10pm, they said they could hear Booth yelling from inside the home.
Booth was found by police to be abusing the victim while she was in the shower.
He was escorted out of the home and arrested shortly before he admitted, on body-worn video, to the assault, according to the police documents.
Booth was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he declined to be interviewed.
After reading Booth's criminal history, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was clear alcohol was a common factor in his problems.
"Your history shows you got in trouble a number of times because of alcohol. I want to make sure there's no more of this violence again," Ms Ellis said.
"I want to try to set you up to succeed. Do you think you can promise not to have alcohol for three months?"
"Yes, no worries," Booth replied.
Booth was placed on an 18-month community correction order with the condition he has no alcohol for three months.
