Ahead of their upcoming central west tour dates, two country music stars stopped by a regional school to inspire the students to chase their dreams.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to support Jason and his charity . When he told me about it, and what he has achieved so far in such early stages, I thought 'wow this is absolutely brilliant'," said Ms Kernaghan.
"It's terrific we've been able to incorporate this as part of our concert tour. Looking at the children here, this is Australia's future. And I think it's important that we encourage them in a positive way and support them."
"If I could have one wish after today it's that every one of them would feel loved and valued and important by the time we walk out of here."
During the visit to Orana Heights Public School, the pair performed two songs and spoke about their own journeys from rural schools to the world stage. They also gave students colouring books featuring other rural people who have gone on to achieve their dreams in a number of different fields.
As well as his award-winning music and being runner up on the fourth season of The X Factor Australia, Mr Owen - a Tottenham Central School alumni - is well known in the local area for the work he does with this charity Doin' It For Rural Aussie Kids.
"We go into rural schools all around Australia and just tell our story about how we grew up in the bush, in rural areas and about how we've been knocked down along the way," Mr Owen explained.
"Our passion is what we do now, our music. But it doesn't matter what it is you want to achieve or how rural or remote we live, we can achieve anything we want to do. It's just believing in yourself and pushing through tough times whether you want to be a doctor or school teacher - whatever it is."
"Going to a small school out in Tottenham we didn't get that opportunity of people coming through and speaking to us about those things as much, so I like to share it wherever we can."
Mr Owen and Ms Kernaghan will visit a number of other schools across the region over the coming days including the Holy Family Primary School in Parkes on May 30, Forbes North Public School on May 31 and Young North Public School on June 1.
The pair will be playing a show at the Dubbo RSL on June 26 - part of their 'Let Your Love Flow' tour which will also take them to Parkes, Young, Corowa and Forbes.
"It's going to be great. We can't wait. People are going to love it, it's fun and there will be a full band and great songs - Tania will be performing all of her hits and I will be playing mine as well as some great covers," Mr Owen said.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
