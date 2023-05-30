How digital marketing companies can help grow your business

Digital marketing companies primarily promote your products online, increasing sales volumes and profits. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Data from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) shows that 60% of senior executives regard digital transformation as critical for business growth. In this regard, many businesses are setting up shop online, and currently, there are about 12-24 million eCommerce sites globally. If you're part of those running a business online, you must advertise your products for your target audience to become aware of them. And digital marketing comes in handy in this case, given its distinct advantages over traditional advertising media like billboards, TV commercials, or radio ads.

With a suitable marketing strategy, you can quickly expand your customer base and increase your sales. Notably, people confuse marketing strategy and SEO. A marketing strategy is a laid-out plan defining the advertising activities you'll engage in to achieve your business objectives. On the other hand, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) comprises all actions you perform to make your webpages rank highly in search engine results. https://pursuitdigital.com.au explains the differences in details.

You may need the help of a reliable digital marketing company to run effective advertising campaigns. Typically, managing marketing campaigns require considerable time and expertise, which you may not have at your disposal. Thus, contracting a digital marketing company would be best. In this piece, you'll learn how these experts can help propel your business to the next level.

1. They can help you reach unexplored markets

Expanding your customer base is certainly one of your business objectives. You may want to acquire customers beyond your state or country. A digital marketing company is best placed to help you achieve this goal.

They can set up highly targeted campaigns to reach potential customers in whatever area you want. For instance, Google Ads allows you to select up to 1,000 location targets simultaneously. It means you can specify the exact city or town where you'd like to market your products. Moreover, you can set the preferred age and gender of your target customers.

Expanding your customer base to new regions is beneficial. For one, your sales volume will increase, yielding more profits. Furthermore, you'll stay in business even when customer orders from one region decline due to uncontrollable factors.

2. They save you money

Contracting a digital marketing firm saves you money in the long run. Depending on your budget, you can set up campaigns as big or small as you want. The costs aren't as prohibitive as traditional advertising channels like TV commercials. In recent years, broadcasting a 30-second TV commercial in the United States costs an average of USD$104,700. By all means, this is on the high end for small and medium enterprises, making it a reserve for big companies. Contrarily, the average monthly costs for digital marketing campaigns for small to medium businesses are as follows:

PPC campaign - USD$9,000 - 10,000

Social media campaign - USD$4000 - 7,000

SEO agency - USD$1,147

These figures are evidently many times lower than for TV commercials. Thus, digital marketing agencies save you a lot of money, which you can redirect to other essential business needs like upgrading equipment or developing talent.

In another dimension, outsourcing your marketing needs to an outside company eliminates the need to hire and maintain an in-house marketing department. Paying several marketing specialists full-time salaries and team member benefits may be too costly. Plus, renting office space for this team adds to your operating costs. Outsourcing marketing is, therefore, cost-effective. You only pay a monthly flat rate depending on the services you've agreed on.

3.They solidify your online presence

Online presence for businesses is primarily the ability to be found via an online search. Consider that 65% of consumers research products online before making a purchase decision. Thus, it must be easy to find your brand and products via an online search.

Online presence is not all about creating a website and a few social media pages and sitting back. It takes consistent effort to remain visible online. Some strategies digital marketing companies use to improve your online presence are as follows:

Search Engine Optimization through helpful and informative content

Updating content regularly to ensure competitors don't outrank you for specific keywords

Investigating competitors' strategies and outdoing them

Setting up online ads to promote your products

Maintaining your social media profiles by posting and interacting with followers

Building email lists and sending newsletters periodically

Encouraging customers to leave feedback on products they've bought

With a solid online presence, you'll constantly draw customers to do business with you. Remember, it's no longer an option to operate offline fully. Customers expect any reliable company to be online. You can meet their expectations by outsourcing a digital marketing agency to keep your online needs in check.

4.They help you to adjust to the ever-changing search engine algorithms

A search engine algorithm comprises intricate formulas to establish the relevance of a given web page to the user's search. Google, the leading search engine, makes thousands of updates every year. Keeping up with these may be difficult on your end, yet it's essential to tweak your content strategy accordingly to ensure your ranking doesn't suffer. Your web pages may be indexed or de-ranked if they fail to meet the latest guidelines.

Digital marketing agencies are always at the forefront of such updates. They have several expert analysts who diligently study search engine algorithm updates and recommend possible courses of action. This way, your brand will consistently rank high on search engines.

A higher rank on search engine result pages is quite beneficial. Appearing among the top results guarantees massive traffic to your website. Typically, web users concentrate on the first few pages because they see the sites listed therein as credible. Moreover, higher ranking yields more qualified leads, potentially increasing conversion rates.

5. They create awareness about your brand

The degree to which customers are familiar with your company and its products influences their purchase decisions. People are more confident buying products from renowned brands than little-known ones. Digital marketing firms can help increase your brand awareness through the following strategies:

Designing and sustaining a unique tone for your marketing messages

Developing and promoting your logo

Boosting SEO on your online sites

Creating informative content regularly

Guest blogging on high-authority sites

Running referral programs

Running social media and PPC ads

Recruiting influencers to act as brand ambassadors

Using popular hashtags on social media

Hosting virtual events like webinars, demos, conferences, or workshops to connect with the audience

Spearheading public relations

With an excellent brand awareness strategy, you won't struggle convincing customers to do business with you; they'll come in their thousands.

6. They cater to mobile customers

M-commerce is rapidly taking hold, with 72.9% of all e-commerce purchases done on mobile devices as of 2021. There's a high likelihood of more adoption of mobile commerce in the coming years, meaning you must adapt accordingly. A reliable digital marketing agency will help you launch mobile-focused digital marketing campaigns through strategies like mobile apps, Short Message/Messaging Services (SMS), and (Multimedia Messaging Services) MMS.

Remember, mobile phones are the most used technology globally, with people spending several hours on their phones daily. Moreover, average smartphone conversion rates are higher than desktop conversion rates for e-commerce. Another significant stat is that SMS has a whopping 98% open rate, while emails trail far behind at 20%. Thus, leveraging the expertise of digital marketing firms in m-commerce gives you a competitive edge.

7. They provide access to cutting-edge tools

Effective digital marketing requires you to use several tools. These include:

Email marketing tools

Graphic design software

Keyword research tools

SEO tools

Lead generation tools

Rank tracking tools

Writing assistants

Video editors

Web analytics tools

Post scheduling tools

Most of these tools have free versions, which you can take advantage of if your digital marketing tasks are light. However, if you're running a sizable business and want to launch effective advertising campaigns, it'd help if you purchased the premium versions. Buying all these tools may be too costly.

Digital marketing firms leverage economies of scale to acquire these tools. They can use a single app for all the businesses they serve, significantly lowering costs. Moreover, they're usually in contact with software vendors and can get discounts for premium tools. A well-designed marketing campaign yields positive results, propelling your business's growth.

A dependable digital marketing agency should also have a team of experts with impeccable academic qualifications and professional certifications. Marketing is dynamic, and no person can master all the ins and outs. Hiring all these experts for your in-house team may not be feasible. However, by outsourcing marketing firms, you fill the talent gap and enjoy a vast pool of expertise at manageable costs. Working with the right people fosters creativity, a guaranteed way to elevate your business to the next level.

8. They save you time

As a small business owner, you usually have a lot of managerial duties to handle, including planning finances, recruiting workers, purchasing inventory, setting goals, budgeting, assessing the business's performance, and attending executive meetings. Running too many things daily may compromise your productivity and output quality. An excellent approach is to delegate some duties to professionals. Hiring a digital marketing company relieves you of marketing responsibilities, freeing up some of your valuable time. You can invest this time in developing your product to increase profitability.

Conclusion