Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Ellen Rachel Craig pleads not guilty to murder of toddler near Oberon

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
May 19 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman once from Oberon will face Supreme Court in a few months time after she pleaded not guilty to murder.
A woman once from Oberon will face Supreme Court in a few months time after she pleaded not guilty to murder.

A woman accused of killing a two-year-old girl while she was in a cult near Oberon will face the Supreme Court in a few months time, after she pleaded not guilty to murder.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.