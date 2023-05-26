Keeping agriculture profitable in the new carbon economy

This year brings the Inaugural Nature-Based Solutions Conference & Expo in Brisbane, in July. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Carbon Farmers of Australia.

Carbon Farmers of Australia (CFA) has 10 years' experience developing conferences aimed educating farmers in the carbon farming and carbon credit space.

Last year, at the tenth National Carbon Farming Conference & Expo, over 400 delegates and 35 exhibitors rubbed shoulders, discussed the issues and listened to expert speakers.

One attendee declared: "I have learned more about carbon farming here than any other meeting I have attended."

Now the conference is evolving, as the market evolves. This year brings the Inaugural Nature-Based Solutions Conference & Expo in Brisbane, in July.

Many farmers feel like they have been on a merry-go-round of confusing information about the carbon farming markets. This is why CFA designs the conference to provide plain English, expert knowledge on all areas relevant to landholders.

That is why this year there is a whole day on soil carbon - the largest carbon sink over which we have control - with the Soil Carbon Summit.

Farmers control over 50 per cent of the landmass and photosynthetic activity is the only natural way to 'scrub' the air of CO2 - getting it out of the air and back into trees and soil. This then improves shade, shelter, water holding capacity, and health in the soils.

The Summit will include sessions that:

Showcase how the cost of measuring soil carbon is being lowered through innovation;

This includes a presentation on a toolkit which is being developed to quantify soil carbon changes in real time;

Showcase the latest on current soil carbon projects - what has been working?

And have a farmer's perspective of a project on his land.



Day two and three of the conference will cover all other important areas of knowledge to expand farmers' decision-making abilities:

The latest analytics on supply and demand - where is the price of carbon headed? When? Where will demand come from, and is it long term?

What about so-called 'greenwashing'- how can farmers ensure they're not scapegoats?

Many farmers wonder if they should 'go carbon neutral'. Could carbon credits be worth too much to inset? The conference will explore this topic from a farmer's perspective.

Enteric methane is the 'hot topic' at the moment. The conference looks at this from several angles:

Can farmers be paid for methane reductions?

What are the pathways now and in the future?

High quality data and information from those developing genetics for reduced methane.

With new opportunities developing in the nature repair or biodiversity market, a session will explain how the Australian Nature Repair Bill will work.

Sessions will also cover:

Method updates - the important 'rule books' of the carbon markets;

Rewards for growing trees - should farmers consider plantation timber?

The new Integrated Farm Method and what it enables;

Accounting - such as tax treatment of carbon credits;

And legal issues such as project contracting.

An education and networking opportunity not to be missed, the Nature-Based Solutions Conference & Expo runs from Monday 17 to Wednesday 19 July 2023, at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Queensland.

