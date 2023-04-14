First of all, I would like to congratulate Chris Minns on winning the recent NSW election.
One of his plans, I understand, is to ban mobile phones in secondary schools from October 1.
I think the ban should also include our primary schools.
Children are at school to learn, not play with devices - phones, tablets etc. These devices are also misused for bullying people, either via text or social media. It really needs to stop at all levels.
The biggest thing that really needs to be reintroduced to schools is discipline.
Our teachers are way too lenient on students' misbehaviour, and discipline needs to be restored.
It's no wonder most children are out of line these days, getting up to no good, and we've got these do-gooders to thank for this mess - not being able to punish a child for their wrongdoing.
Principals and teachers need to have their powers back to deal with any students who are out of line.
It's not only banning devices, premier, it's bullying and the restoration of discipline and respect that also needs to be a top priority for our students to succeed.
Secondly, our roads. As we know they're an absolute mess - are there any major plans in the not too distant future to fix and improve them?
Band-Aid solutions or patch-up jobs are not really an answer.
There's no doubt that roads need to be upgraded.
Let's hope that they can be before voters go back to the polls in four years from now, otherwise our votes have been nothing but a waste of time, money and resources.
Let's hope that Premier Minns does a good job running the state of NSW.
I have great difficulty trying to understand how Peter Dutton, Tony Abbott and other public figures can continue to strongly oppose the proposed Voice to Parliament.
In my opinion, if you really understand what's involved, it's a modest and long-overdue change to our Constitution and Federal Parliament.
Of course, opponents to the Voice, can easily "muddy the waters" with lies and half-truths, and then be believed by many people.
I sincerely hope that voting Australians will make the time to understand what the proposed Voice to Parliament is about, and then vote "yes" when the referendum is held later this year.
The letters to these pages in support of the "Yes" case for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament seem to ignore the fact that, if it does get up, it won't do a single thing to improve the lives of the average Australian citizen of Aboriginal descent.
As Warren Mundine, a former Federal President of the ALP and eminent Australian Aboriginal himself, has put it: "The loudest demands for the voice come from a minority of indigenous elites from organisations that already advise Governments and have been amply funded to deliver improvements for years with little to show for it."
Those who disagree with this statement purely because they want to have a warm fuzzy feeling for how they've "done something", seriously risk repeating the mistakes of the past - where the money spent is directed to the loud minority in capital cities at the direct expense of those who need the most help.
