Cops blow up illicit drug farm worth almost $30 million

An illegal tobacco plantation has been raided in the Central West.
Approximately 16 tonnes of the plant, valued at over $28 million, was seized and destroyed at the property east of Parkes.
The operation took place on Wednesday, April 5 from 10am. No arrests were made, NSW Police said the investigations are continuing.
Police became aware of the crop last year, when they received a tip-off about the multi-million dollar operation.
The Commander of the joint agency team comprising of NSW Police, Australian Federal Police, and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, Detective Superintendent Stuart Cadden, has commended on the joint investigation into this large-scale illicit plantation.
"The seizure of this tobacco has resulted in the disruption of the syndicate's supply chain, which in turn means the profits aren't funnelled into organised crime," Det Supt Cadden said.
"The tobacco is simply one source of income that organised criminals use to fund their other illicit activities."
ATO Assistant Commissioner Justin Clarke explained that organised crime syndicates continue to orchestrate illicit tobacco growing operations around Australia.
"These operations are not run by genuine farmers or landowners, but by criminals living and operating in local communities," she said.
"Criminals who deal in illicit tobacco pose a serious threat to the Australian community. They use their profits to fund their lifestyles and engage in criminal behaviour well beyond the sale of illicit tobacco."
It has been illegal to grow tobacco in Australia for more than a decade. If convicted, growing tobacco carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange.
