Speed, power and match-winners: The best players to play in Group 10

Try-scoring freaks, electric speed and unrivalled size and power - this bracket of players in our Top 50 countdown have turned heads over the years.
Following on from Tuesday's opening 10 players, the likes of Hawks' premiership winner Wise Cutter - who went on to play NRL - and Lithgow hardman Mahe Hale - who played NSW Country - headline players 31 to 40.
These are some of the best players to play in Group 10 in the last 25 years:
One of the best hole-running forwards to come out of Mudgee in the last 25 years.
Prodigiously talented a junior, Clarkson made the step up to grade footy with ease and helped form a potent Mudgee backrow in the late 2000s.
One of those players you'd back to beat a man one-on-one every time.
Williams is a tremendously gifted player who played a key role in two Cowra grand final teams, in 2014 and then again in 2018.
Emerged as a key man in the Panthers juniors and then forged a reputation as a damaging runner of the ball across town at St Pat's.
Holman was one of the Group's elite halves for many years, and helped guide the Magpies to drought-breaking grand final appearance in 2014.
Formed one of the strongest (and scariest) frontrow pairings bush footy has seen as a member of Lithgow's wonderful era in the mid-2000s.
Won a NSW Country jersey alongside his Workies teammate Kip Maranda in 2005 and would terrorise opposition packs on route to the premiership that year. He won man of the match honours in that decider, too.
Two premierships with Panthers. He scored the match-winning try in the 2006 grand final and was then awarded man of the match honours in 2007.
A simply superb lock for the men in black in arguably their best run. Named in Panthers best ever side.
You could easily argue Brien is the best fullback in Group 10 at the moment. Equally, you could mount a pretty compelling argument he's the best centre in the comp too.
One of the best outside backs the Group has seen in the last decade, when Oberon withdrew from the top tier every club was scrambling to get Brien on their books.
A class act.
Mika Sivo before there was a Mika Sivo.
As the giant Fijian has done for Parramatta after emerging as a freak finisher with Gundagai in Group Nine, Kativerata shone in the bush before kicking on and making a fist of footy in the bright lights of Sydney.
Cutter, as he was known as in 1999, scored over 30 tries in Hawks' premiership winning season before being picked up in the NRL and enjoyed stints at a number of clubs in the big time.
Returned to Orange in 2015 to play and then later coach Hawks following stints with South Sydney, St George Illawarra and Parramatta. He's now the national coach for the Fiji Bati.
This pic below is one of the best we've been able to snap over the years.
It's of Daniel Mortimer cheering on Bassmann, his teammate from their CYMS' junior days, as he scored in the 2015 Group 10 grand final - Bassmann's first try of the year.
It was a long-running joke in the lead-up to the decider - would Bassmann, a prolific try-scorer for the club, go the full year without a meat pie?
Of course, he didn't, and nabbed this speccy off the back of a Sullivan break and chip ahead for the flying No.1.
One of CYMS' best during the early 2010s and won four premierships.
If this list was looking for Group 10's biggest pests Ranse would crack the top 5 - easily.
A competitor in every sense of the word, losing wasn't an option for the wily Workies half and he'd do everything he could to unsettle his opponents, and the men in the middle.
A champion halfback for the Lithgow club and a key figure at the Tony Luchetti Sportsground for a long, long time.
You could plug your phone into Dan Stuart and he'd charge it in a flash - he was electric.
Dave Elvy dubbed Stuart as one of the best No.1s in the bush. He was on the money too. They won the premiership together in 2006.
Returned to Group 10 as a big name signing with Orange CYMS in 2014 but couldn't lift the green and golds to the same heights. Still one of those players worth the price of admission alone.
A former Group 10 player of the year, NSW Country and NSW Residents representative.
