Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Our Places

Floating boardwalk and 20-metre fountain to make Lake Canobolas 'much more enjoyable'

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 14 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lake Canobolas will soon have a 20-metre high water fountain in addition to a floating boardwalk after a $1.3 million investment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.