Lake Canobolas will soon have a 20-metre high water fountain in addition to a floating boardwalk after a $1.3 million investment.
The lake is one of 11 swimming projects across NSW included in the state-funded Places to Swim program.
The total figure will be spilt into two parts; $344,617 for shade shelters and paths and a flat $1 million for other works, including the fountain and boardwalk.
Orange City Council deputy mayor Gerald Power said the upgrades would make the lake accessible to a diverse range of people and hobbies.
"The two highlights of this upgrade will be a floating boardwalk along the western shore and a fountain in the middle of the lake that will shoot water 20 metres into the air," Cr Power said.
"As well as being a huge water feature that will catch the eye of visitors, the fountain is about improving water quality for fish by boosting oxygen levels.
"By upgrading both beach areas, erecting 13 new shade structures and building new wheel-chair accessible concrete paths around key picnic areas, we are delivering a much more enjoyable experience at Lake Canobolas for everyone.
"We're also adding a new playground and amenities block.
"We've had walking tracks around the lake for many years and these will now be re-surfaced.
"We're looking at a new boat ramp to ease access for canoes and dragon boats.
"On weekends there are hundreds of people driving to the lake, so with this funding we'll be able to re-organise a number of parking areas including one near the cafe to make them work better."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
