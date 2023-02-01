With our new year settling in and schools re-opening, among other things, we could be forgiven for believing that "normality" is on the horizon.
However, with the election, nomination of candidates, and the number of issues needing attention, it could be quite challenging.
We all have both a right and an obligation to vote as Australian citizens, and of course, with that goes both the right and the responsibility to be properly informed about the issues under discussion, to know where the candidates stand not just on one issue, but across a broad spectrum.
Being a member of parliament requires being fully informed not just on one favourite issue, but on all the topics being discussed and debated.
This calls for integrity, dedication, honesty and trust on top of many hours of research, and will be demanding, time consuming and intrusive in their lives.
Of course, this does not just apply to the people being voted for, but for all of us casting votes.
We need to ensure that what we hear or see broadcasted is entirely accurate, and not just the flight of fancy of the speaker or a possible party they represent.
Probably the biggest issue in the air would have to be the Voice, with prominent people speaking against it without understanding the full picture.
Aged Care staffing still needs proper resolution, as also does the alarming shortage of trained teachers in the Education System.
Recent reporting about miscarriage of care and justice in group homes for intellectually handicapped people needs immediate attention and research on behalf of these needy people.
Medicare has problems needing immediate attention, and alterations to some Mental Health Services appear to be ill researched.
This looks like an oversized "grouch" with so many big issues in the limelight, but to anyone who watches the news or reads the papers it seems to be becoming commonplace.
Hopefully, there will be a decrease in simply nominal voting, and both the voters and the voted for will act with integrity, honesty, intelligence and commonsense.
As I often quote, Catherine McAuley, foundress of the Sisters of Mercy, had many valuable sayings like - "Commonsense, that rarest of virtues", and another one that seems particularly relevant just now - "The poor need help now, not next week".
The Sisters of Mercy, Catherine's ladies carrying out her charism right across the world, arrived in Australia in 1866 and we've been ministering here in Orange since 1878.
We can only hope and pray that the outcome of the election with all the related issues needing resolution will be beneficial for the well being of our country, and that the women and men taking up their places in Parliament will be adequate for the roles.
"God of Australia, you have known us all by name, God in our present and God in our past, You have called us to walk with justice and integrity, Vision of hope for the first and the last."
