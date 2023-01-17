'You are joking!': Orange mother claims $102,000 with winning lotto ticket

An Orange mother is counting her lucky stars after winning $102,000 in a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
The woman bought the winning ticket North Orange News, taking the $100,000 first prize drawn on January 17 in addition to a $2000 consolation prize.
When informed of her good fortune, the resident could hardly contain her excitement.
"You are joking! You are joking! You are joking!" she told The Lott officials.
"This is some of the best news I've received today! I feel a little bit overwhelmed. My husband even has a drink to calm his nerves!
"I've only ever won a little bit of money! This is life-changing for us.
"I was a little bit sceptical when I got your call with everything going on these days. I purchase a couple of tickets weekly because you never know what might happen!
When asked what she'll do with her winnings, the woman said she would look to give her family a helping hand before deciding how to spend the rest.
"I don't know how I want to celebrate," she said.
"I might wait until the kids come back so I can tell them in person.
"There are some things we'd love to help our kids pay off, so we'll do that first. I always said if I had some good fortune, I'd help my family, and now I can."
North Orange News owner Peter Minogue also offered his congratulations for what was his fourth major prize win for a customer.
"We'd like to wish our winner a warm congratulations and all the best for the future," he said.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
