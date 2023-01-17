Central Western Daily
'You are joking!': Orange mother claims $102,000 with winning lotto ticket

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
January 18 2023 - 9:48am
An Orange mother is counting her lucky stars after winning $102,000 in a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

