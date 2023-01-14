Adam Bennett was a toddler when his father upped sticks and left. After four decades in limbo, he's now determined to reconnect.
Hours trawling archives reveal the "mysterious" missing man was a member of the stolen generations and raised in Orange. Beyond a name and birth date, little else is known.
"I have never used the word 'dad' in my life and I'm 49 in February ... I've never known what it feels like to have one," Mr Bennett told the CWD.
"I'd just like him to know that his son - his first child - has been searching for him for 40-plus years against brick wall after brick wall."
Mr Bennett now lives at Monbulk in Victoria's Dandenong Ranges. He's calling for information from anyone who may be able to help find his long-lost parent.
"I would really like him to meet his grandchildren and just reconnect," he said.
"I've got some identity problems and the fact he's of Indigenous descent and how I feel spiritually, I'd really like to meet before it's too late."
Records show Mr Bennett's father was named Allan Thomas Harvey and born August 31, 1949. The surname "Christie" may have also been used in childhood.
Black and white photos show Mr Harvey in his youth with foster parents Robert Clive and Hilda May Christie at their property in Orange. They relocated to Sydney in the late 50s, where he attended Rozelle Public School.
He was a tall fella; I don't know the measurements. He had a bit of a lisp. A dimple in his chin. Very blonde. A man's man.- Adam Bennett
When Mr Bennett was born in the harbour city in 1974, his birth certificate listed the then-25-year-old father's occupation as a "colour matcher" painter.
Following a tip-off, he discovered someone with the same name and birthday served a brief stint at NSW's Silverwater prison in the early 2000s. It's unclear where this man went after release, or if it was the same Allan.
"I think because of his childhood trauma, [my dad] would indulge in alcohol a little bit," Mr Bennett said.
"He was a tall fella; I don't know the measurements. He had a bit of a lisp. A dimple in his chin. Very blonde. A man's man."
As of 2023 no death certificate had been issued by any Australian state for the 73-year-old. This suggests he could still be alive.
Mr Harvey unsuccessfully attempted to contact his son on his 21st birthday in 1995.
"I missed the phone call by 10 minutes," Mr Bennett said.
"He left a message with my friend just to say [he] had called to wish me a happy birthday ... He's been searching for me so he does want some contact."
Mr Bennett said he believes any information could help complete the puzzle: "I've just sort of almost given up [the search, but know] one thing will spark and ignite that hope again."
"I really don't know what I'd say if I met him today to be honest; first of all I'd probably just ask him if he minds me calling him 'dad'."
The CWD has lodged multiple inquiries into Mr Harvey's whereabouts. Updates on the search will be published as they become available.
Bev Murray - a program manager at Aboriginal family research organisations Link-Up - said tracing records for members of the stolen generation can be difficult, but the internet offers new possibilities: "These days there's a lot more resources."
If you knew Mr Harvey or have any information that could help find him please email: william.davis@centralwesterndaily.com.au. Anonymity will be protected.
