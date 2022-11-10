Welcome to Living Well with Disability. As the recent Winter Paralympics demonstrated for us all, impairment is no barrier to living a fulfilled and meaningful life. Time and again, paralympians interviewed after achieving medals or personal bests at the games told of how they persevered, often after being told they could not, or should not, attempt their specific sport.
Their determination and resilience was an inspiration to us all and shown how people with disabilities can succeed and excel in life.
Thousands of Australians live with disability. They belong and contribute to a range of social groups, including families, work and social groups. Disability is not defining, it may make certain activities more challenging, however, it is not limiting, as our paralympians demonstrate.
Over the past few years much progress has been made in how we perceive, live with and accommodate people with disability. This special publication outlines inspiring stories, as well as local services that assist and help people with disabilities live life to its fullest.
We are fortunate to live in a pluralistic, multicultural society where inclusion is a key goal. Embrace all assistance and help that you can with these service providers outlined throughout the publication.}
