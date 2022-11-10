Central Western Daily

Inspiration for all

Updated November 11 2022 - 12:55pm, first published 9:00am
Living Well with Disability

Welcome to Living Well with Disability. As the recent Winter Paralympics demonstrated for us all, impairment is no barrier to living a fulfilled and meaningful life. Time and again, paralympians interviewed after achieving medals or personal bests at the games told of how they persevered, often after being told they could not, or should not, attempt their specific sport.

Local News

