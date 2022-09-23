Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Orange All Blacks to play in 2022 Dubbo Waratahs Rugby League Knockout

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated September 23 2022 - 2:04am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Orange All Blacks will return to the Dubbo Knockout this weekend. Picture by Nick McGrath

Kurt Beahan and Michael Newman get together and start talking about the throng of Aboriginal footballers who've come through the ranks in Orange, and you can see them swell with pride.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.