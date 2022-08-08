ALMOST a third of Australian businesses are battling a skills and labour shortage forcing some varied thinking when it comes to attracting the right staff.
West Orange Motors is taking a different approach to recruiting employees heading towards 2023 with the dealership hosting an information night on Wednesday for anyone interested in a career with the Forbes Road-based firm.
Advertisement
General manager Blair Blashki said the night would offer information on the diverse employment pathways WOM could offer which aren't restricted to mechanics.
He said the business, like most, was struggling to attract the right staff so it was 'growing its own'.
"We want to get in early, we want to get some people locked in for next year. From our perspective we've just got to keep growing the next generation of talent through this business," Mr Blashki said.
Australia's unemployment rate is at an historic low of 3.5 per cent with 13,599,300 people in employment in June, up 88,400 on the previous month of May and up 597,100 on March 2020 when the pandemic hit.
"Normally we would go out there for apprentices only," Mr Blashki said.
"This year we're also going out there for some trainees for some other sides of our business - give people an opportunity to spend some time in parts, and service advising and administration and sales. Give them some experience to see how this whole business works, see what they like and then put them through some courses that relate to that.
"It always costs more if you're trying to get talent in from somewhere else, if we can grow our own, and also provide people with skills, they can grow a good career for themselves."
WOM employs 105 people, with around 60 in its service department which covers Toyota, Mercedes Benz, Jeep, Mitsubishi and Volkswagen passenger vehicles, as well as commercial brands Freightliner, Fuso, Hino, and Mercedes Benz, and used stock in both categories.
"The best thing about doing an apprenticeship through here is we have so many manufacturers ... we can train them up on those brands, there not just an apprentice, they're also qualified in those brands."
WOM hopes to offer up to 10 positions heading into 2023 in light and heavy vehicle mechanics apprenticeships and traineeships in finance and insurance, sales, service and parts and accounting.
So far more than 50 people have responded to the invitation to attend the evening, which will be held at WOM workshop with some refreshment's provided.
Mr Blashki encouraged anyone with an interest to attend the information night which will also be addressed by Regional Industry Education Partnership senior project officer Jacquie Smith.
"Yes young people for certain spots but also mature-aged people in certain parts of our business actually works really well because when you have a little bit of experience, a bit of understanding as to on how life works, some things that might seem difficult actually aren't.
" And they can have a very successful career."
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.