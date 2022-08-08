CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away at sport games across the city.
On Saturday Jude photographed the women's AFL at Waratah's between Orange Tigers and Bathurst Bushrangers.
The League Tag was at Wade Park between Orange United Warriors and Bathurst CSU-Mitchell, photographed by Jude.
Jude then went to the Rugby at Endeavour Oval for the local third grade derby between Orange City and Emus. Lachlan Harper took photos of the Emus and Orange City First Grade derby.
Jude also went to the Rugby game between Kinross Walaroi and St Stanislaus College at the main oval Kinross Walaroi School.
Then Jude went up to Orange Hockey centre for the premier league clashes between Orange United and CYMS.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
