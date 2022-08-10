Endless opportunity

Hidden away on approximately three acres, just ten kilometres from Orange, this amazing haven has three self-sufficient cabin cottages with minimal maintenance. They feature fully equipped kitchens, air-conditioning, separate laundry, flat-screen TV and DVD player, and private deck with views of Mount Canobolas. Cabins 1 and 2 sit as one bedroom, one bathroom cabins, and are perfect for couples, while Cabin 3 offers two bedrooms, one bathroom, and is suitable for up to four adults.

