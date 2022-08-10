Endless opportunity

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday August 11: 12 Raylyn Road, Orange:
12 Raylyn Road provides a sanctuary of an expansive four bedroom, two bathroom residence secluded away from the rest of the world. Offering substantial views, it also features the bustling business of 'Towac Valley Cabins'.
Hidden away on approximately three acres, just ten kilometres from Orange, this amazing haven has three self-sufficient cabin cottages with minimal maintenance. They feature fully equipped kitchens, air-conditioning, separate laundry, flat-screen TV and DVD player, and private deck with views of Mount Canobolas. Cabins 1 and 2 sit as one bedroom, one bathroom cabins, and are perfect for couples, while Cabin 3 offers two bedrooms, one bathroom, and is suitable for up to four adults.
